Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,508,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.10. The company had a trading volume of 69,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

