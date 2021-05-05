Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $117.37 and a 12 month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

