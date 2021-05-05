Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.15 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.63. 417,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,450. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Vapotherm has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $560.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -1.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $55,820.00. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

