VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.77

Shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.77 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VECT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

VectivBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

