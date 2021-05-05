Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,447 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $210,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ventas by 16.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 15.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 19.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,334. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

