Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,175. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,774,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VCEL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist increased their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

