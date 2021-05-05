Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Veru to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VERU opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veru in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

