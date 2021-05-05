Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.34

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 5177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viant Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $8,392,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

