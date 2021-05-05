Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Viper Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by 44.7% over the last three years.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $18.58. 7,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.