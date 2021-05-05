Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

VIPS opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

