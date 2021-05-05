Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 77,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,753. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.