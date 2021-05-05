VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. On average, analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VYNE opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $237.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

