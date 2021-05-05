Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Warner Music Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 37,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.41.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

