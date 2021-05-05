WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 544 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.3% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $41,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $332.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.61 and a 12 month high of $333.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.95. The firm has a market cap of $357.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

