Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WTS traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.70. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $2,294,800.00. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

