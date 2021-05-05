Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Has $1.24 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.62. 71,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.61 and a 12-month high of $333.23. The company has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.