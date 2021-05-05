Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.
TSE:WDO opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
