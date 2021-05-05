Wesdome Gold Mines (WDO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.

TSE:WDO opened at C$9.09 on Wednesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDO shares. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

