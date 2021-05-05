Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.97

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 14938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

WES has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,708,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 98,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $21,589,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

