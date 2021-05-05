Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.471 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westlake Chemical Partners has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westlake Chemical Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.9%.

Shares of WLKP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.15. 933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,494. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

