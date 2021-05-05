WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Issues Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 73,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

