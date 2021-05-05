Whiteheart Price Hits $1,402.54 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $12.47 million and $880,205.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for about $1,402.54 or 0.02470579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.36 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.15 or 0.01147000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00031269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00737879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.22 or 0.99759755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

