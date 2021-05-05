Whiteheart Price Tops $1,402.54 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 5th. Whiteheart has a market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $880,205.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $1,402.54 or 0.02470579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

