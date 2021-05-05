Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.90-2.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.90 to $2.05 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWW opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

