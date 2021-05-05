Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $878.98 million.

XPER stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.89. 682,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,354. Xperi has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $433.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xperi will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

