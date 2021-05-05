XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 216.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after buying an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

