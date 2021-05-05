Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.45. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.49. 4,076,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,912,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

