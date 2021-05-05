Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021


Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

FELE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

