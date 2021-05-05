Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Franklin Electric reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

FELE traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $86.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,119. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $46,402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $3,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

