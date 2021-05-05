Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.08. Harmonic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,964. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $733.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.