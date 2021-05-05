Zacks: Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 1,287,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,877. The firm has a market cap of $975.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,211,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,675,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 231,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.