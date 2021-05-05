Zacks: Analysts Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 166.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.