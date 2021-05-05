Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 161.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. 1,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Bancorp by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D bought a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

