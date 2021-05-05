Zacks: Brokerages Expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $741.56 million, a P/E ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

