Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $7.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.00. 256,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,625. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200 day moving average of $132.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,714 shares of company stock valued at $76,067,653. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on Z. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

