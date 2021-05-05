Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Issues Earnings Results

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Zillow Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $8.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.61. 24,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,110. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

