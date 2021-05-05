Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.120–0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

ZNGA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. 21,389,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,248,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America raised Zynga from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,242,379 shares of company stock valued at $13,880,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

