Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.76 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.120–0.120 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.14.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 21,389,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,248,549. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $2,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,145,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $91,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,242,379 shares of company stock valued at $13,880,638. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

