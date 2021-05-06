-$0.05 EPS Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

Shares of HEXO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.91. 6,204,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $846.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.41. HEXO has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

