-$0.09 EPS Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $86.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,887. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

