$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Teradata’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Teradata posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradata.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

NYSE TDC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $166,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

