0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, 0Chain has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002031 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $55.09 million and approximately $661,145.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.