$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.32 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $50.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.