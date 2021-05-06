1,196,989 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,196,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,606,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.58. 13,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,411. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

