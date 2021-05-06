14,477 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,857.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.15. 6,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $142.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

