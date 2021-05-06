$168.78 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will post $168.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.40 million and the lowest is $159.80 million. Renasant reported sales of $169.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $672.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $695.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.70 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $655.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at $960,146.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $2,487,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 33,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNST opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. Renasant has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

