19,400 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $134.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of -187.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

