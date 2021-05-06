1irstcoin (FST) One Day Volume Hits $54,861.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $22.50 million and $54,861.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

