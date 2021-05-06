$27.14 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to report $27.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.87 million and the highest is $27.40 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $23.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $111.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.01 million to $113.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.24 million, with estimates ranging from $117.48 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB opened at $16.41 on Thursday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.