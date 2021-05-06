-$3.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will announce ($3.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.11). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.99) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($16.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.10) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Shares of MSGE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,042. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after buying an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after buying an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.