4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,437.93

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,437.93 ($31.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,300 ($30.05). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,305 ($30.11), with a volume of 24,711 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.33 ($38.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.38 million and a P/E ratio of 291.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,396.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,437.93.

In related news, insider Charles John Brady acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75). Also, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total transaction of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

