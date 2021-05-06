$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.95 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $26.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

USFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

US Foods stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $42.10.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after buying an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in US Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after buying an additional 259,807 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in US Foods by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $86,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

